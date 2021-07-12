Clear Lake Man Hurt in Soo Line Trail ATV Crash
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP -- A Clear Lake man is hurt after crashing his ATV Sunday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Derek Johnson was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.
The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on the Soo Line Trail east of Pierz.
The sheriff's office says Johnson was heading west when the machine went off the south side of the trail and hit a tree. No other information has been released.
