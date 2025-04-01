Animals Get To Pawty All Night Long At New TCHS Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Have you ever wondered what goes on with the animals at the Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) after they close each day? Saturday night is your chance to find out with the TCHS's Slumber Pawty fundraiser.
The event will have nine participants hanging out with the animals playing games and telling stories. TCHS Marketing and Communications Manager Kate Kompas says it is the first time they are taking part in the nationwide effort:
"These special guests will get to come to the shelter after hours which is not something we do often. Some of them will be pajama-clad (laughs), I can guarantee some of the pets will be too and we are going to be going live often from Facebook and Instagram to highlight of course the Pawty."
The stories and games will take place throughout the night and Kompas says even the pets will join in on some of the games like Twister:
"We're going to try it, we think the dogs will be easier to handle than the cats. Cats don't want to play Twister if they don't want to play, they won't be part of it but I think one of the things we're going to have some play the goofy games of course because it's a slumber party."
Kompas says she thinks the animals will love the late-hour fun and it takes a whole village and then some to help care for the animals so all their fundraisers are important to raise awareness.
TCHS hopes to raise over $30,000 with the Slumber Pawty and people can tune in for live updates on the TCHS Facebook page from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Use this link to watch the live updates.
