Minnesota Activities Directors in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Activities Directors from schools all across Minnesota will be in St. Cloud this week for their annual conference.

The Minnesota Interscholastic Administrators' Association has held its annual conference at the River's Edge Convention Center since 2007.

St. Cloud Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan says recruitment and retention have been a big focus of their conference in recent years.

Right after 2020, and we don't know if there's any relationship to COVID, but we were seeing at times 20 percent turnover in jobs around the state and that was very disturbing. A lot of the older members of our group were retiring, others were becoming principals in their buildings.

Keenan says students from the St. Cloud State University Athletic Administration program have been invited to attend the conference to meet with vendors and learn in the sessions.

Keenan says they have a full-capacity trade show that includes 84 vendors. He says they used to have a lot of equipment vendors, but that is changing.

Right now the largest amount of vendors that we see are technology vendors that have products that help make our lives easier as ADs and coaches.

Besides the ADs, they'll also have over 40 administrative assistants and members of the Minnesota State High School League at the conference.

The conference includes over 30 mini-sessions and 10 roundtable discussions.

Over 500 people are expected to attend the conference Tuesday through Thursday.

