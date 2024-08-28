A Woman & Child Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Hasty

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman and a child were hurt in a crash near Hasty Wednesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:45 p.m. a car driven by 27-year-old Macharia Jackson of Osseo was going west on Interstate 94 when it left the road and rolled.

Jackson and a 2-year-old boy were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty