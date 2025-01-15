A Slothing Good Time At Como Zoo’s Tropical Oasis Weekend
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has a lot in store this weekend to get you out of the cold. The zoo is celebrating its "Tropical Oasis Weekend" with a slew of activities all weekend long.
You can enjoy free family-friendly activities around the zoo like crafts, games, and interactive stations. While at the park, you can also take in a guided tour of the Tropical Encounters to discover the hidden treasures of the exhibit and get up close with freshwater stingrays, river turtles, and Chloe the Sloth. Tours are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily.
There is the first flower show of the year and reopening of the Sunken Garden. Then on Sunday afternoon, you can enjoy Music Under Glass in the tropical gardens with Dan "Daddy Squeeze Newton." The "Tropical Osasis Weekend" runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:
Gallery Credit: Stacker