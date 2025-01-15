A Slothing Good Time At Como Zoo’s Tropical Oasis Weekend

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has a lot in store this weekend to get you out of the cold. The zoo is celebrating its "Tropical Oasis Weekend" with a slew of activities all weekend long.

You can enjoy free family-friendly activities around the zoo like crafts, games, and interactive stations. While at the park, you can also take in a guided tour of the Tropical Encounters to discover the hidden treasures of the exhibit and get up close with freshwater stingrays, river turtles, and Chloe the Sloth. Tours are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily.

There is the first flower show of the year and reopening of the Sunken Garden. Then on Sunday afternoon, you can enjoy Music Under Glass in the tropical gardens with Dan "Daddy Squeeze Newton." The "Tropical Osasis Weekend" runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

