A Convention A Cut Above The Rest Hits River’s Edge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Meat processors from across the state were in St. Cloud this weekend to learn and network. The Minnesota Association of Meat Processors (MAMP) held their annual convention at the River's Edge Convention Center from Thursday through Saturday.

There were vendors on hand showing off the latest equipment and supplies, and a product show with over 500 items competing for the champion title. MAMP Executive Director Jordan McCallum says the show is geared towards small local meat shops:

"We're mostly just made up of the smaller meat lockers and your hometown around the state so it's not typically like our, you know, super large nationwide brands you're going to find in the grocery store, it's going to be all like homemade, their own brand, type of meat shops."

The convention also had seminars from industry experts on trends, techniques, and regulations. McCallum says they will see some students in addition to all the professionals:

"We did have some high school students. There was a lot of funding provided in Minnesota in the last few years to get those programs up and running, so we did have some high school students this year which is fantastic. We do have college students that come as well both for all the educational sessions and to help judge our product show."

The convention had some fun for kids too with a deli tray competition, sausage sculptures and a kid's choice hot dog contest. McCallum says they had about 80 businesses attend the show.

