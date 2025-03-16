A Convention A Cut Above The Rest Hits River&#8217;s Edge

A Convention A Cut Above The Rest Hits River’s Edge

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Meat processors from across the state were in St. Cloud this weekend to learn and network. The Minnesota Association of Meat Processors (MAMP) held their annual convention at the River's Edge Convention Center from Thursday through Saturday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

There were vendors on hand showing off the latest equipment and supplies, and a product show with over 500 items competing for the champion title. MAMP Executive Director Jordan McCallum says the show is geared towards small local meat shops:

"We're mostly just made up of the smaller meat lockers and your hometown around the state so it's not typically like our, you know, super large nationwide brands you're going to find in the grocery store, it's going to be all like homemade, their own brand, type of meat shops."

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

 

The convention also had seminars from industry experts on trends, techniques, and regulations. McCallum says they will see some students in addition to all the professionals:

"We did have some high school students. There was a lot of funding provided in Minnesota in the last few years to get those programs up and running, so we did have some high school students this year which is fantastic. We do have college students that come as well both for all the educational sessions and to help judge our product show."

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The convention had some fun for kids too with a deli tray competition, sausage sculptures and a kid's choice hot dog contest. McCallum says they had about 80 businesses attend the show.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise.  

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

Filed Under: MAMP, Meat Processors convention, meat show, Minnesota Meat Processors Association
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON