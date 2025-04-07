5 -Time Grammy Winning Christian Singer Unveils 48 City Tour
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A five-time Grammy award-winning artist is coming to Minnesota next year. Brandon Lake has announced his 48-city "King of Hearts" tour kicking off on October 2nd this year.
He will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on April 26, 2026. The tour is in celebration of his newly announced album by the same name due out on June 13th. The new LP will include his fan-favorite songs "That's Who I Praise," and "Hard Fought Hallelujah" which he released in 2024.
Lake is a Christian worship singer and songwriter and is a pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston, SC. He is set to perform on American Idol on April 20th and Franni Cash will be the opening act at all 2025 dates. Tickets for the "King of Hearts" tour go on sale on April 24th.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn