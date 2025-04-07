5 -Time Grammy Winning Christian Singer Unveils 48 City Tour

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A five-time Grammy award-winning artist is coming to Minnesota next year. Brandon Lake has announced his 48-city "King of Hearts" tour kicking off on October 2nd this year.

11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards - Show Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards - Arrivals Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

He will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on April 26, 2026. The tour is in celebration of his newly announced album by the same name due out on June 13th. The new LP will include his fan-favorite songs "That's Who I Praise," and "Hard Fought Hallelujah" which he released in 2024.

10th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards - Show Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards - Show Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

Lake is a Christian worship singer and songwriter and is a pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston, SC. He is set to perform on American Idol on April 20th and Franni Cash will be the opening act at all 2025 dates. Tickets for the "King of Hearts" tour go on sale on April 24th.

11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards - Show Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast David Becker, Getty Images loading...

52nd GMA Dove Awards - Show Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

BET Awards 2022 - Show Aaron J. Thorton, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn