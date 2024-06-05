3 People Running for 2 Seats on Sartell City Council
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Three men are running for two open seats on the Sartell City Council.
The candidates are Rustin Deters, Marshall Grams, and Pat Lynch.
All three candidates will be on the ballot in the general election in November.
