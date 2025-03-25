2 Time Bluegrass Grammy Award Winner Coming To Minnesota

2 Time Bluegrass Grammy Award Winner Coming To Minnesota

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, musician, and songwriter is bringing his headlining tour to Minnesota. Billy Strings' summer 2025 tour will roll into Target Center on August 9th.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Earlier this year Strings won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his record Live Vol. 1. He has also won Artist of the Year twice at the Americana Music Awards, and it a three-time Entertainer of the Year.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

If you can't catch the Target Center show, don't worry, Strings will bring his show to Milwaukee on August 8th, and Fargo on August 12th too. Pre-sale tickets for the Target Center show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

David Becker, Getty Images
loading...
Amy Sussman, Getty Images
loading...
David Becker, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year

From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now

Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Billy Strings, Scheels Arena, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON