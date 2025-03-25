2 Time Bluegrass Grammy Award Winner Coming To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, musician, and songwriter is bringing his headlining tour to Minnesota. Billy Strings' summer 2025 tour will roll into Target Center on August 9th.
Earlier this year Strings won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his record Live Vol. 1. He has also won Artist of the Year twice at the Americana Music Awards, and it a three-time Entertainer of the Year.
If you can't catch the Target Center show, don't worry, Strings will bring his show to Milwaukee on August 8th, and Fargo on August 12th too. Pre-sale tickets for the Target Center show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
