1 SCSU Facing #4 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team is gearing up for a showdown with another top-five power.

The #1 ranked Huskies travel to #4 ranked Nebraska-Kearney this weekend. The match starts at noon on Saturday.

Saturday's dual against Nebraska-Kearney will be the sixth meeting between the programs with the Huskies holding a perfect 5-0 record.

Top five nationally ranked teams in Divison II:

#1). St. Cloud State University

#2). Glenville State

#3). Wisconsin-Parkside

#4). Nebraska-Kearney

#5). Central Oklahoma

SCSU is 9-0 overall on the season and 5-0 in the NSIC.

Besides their #1 team ranking in the recent National Wrestling Coaches Association Poll, the Huskies have nine wrestlers nationally ranked which is tied for the most in the country. Joel Jesuroga is #1 at 157 pounds, Bryce Dagel is #2 at 174, and Dominic Murphy is #2 at 197 pounds.

Following the Huskies' undefeated week, Colby Njos was named NSIC Wrestler of the Week.

Get our free mobile app

After this weekend it doesn't get any easier for the Huskies, next Friday they return home to Halenbeck Hall for a showdown the #3 ranked Wisconsin-Parkside.

READ RELATED ARTICLES