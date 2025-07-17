St. Cloud Water Park Project Gains Steam With Big Donation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The vision to build a new outdoor water park in St. Cloud has taken another big step forward.

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union has announced it is contributing $420,000 to the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA and its campaign to build a new state-of-the-art outdoor water park.

Earlier this month, WJON News told you the Y was at $11 million of their $15 million goal, and they wanted to finish the fundraising campaign by Labor Day so they can break ground yet this fall.

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union President and CEO Jed Meyer says,

"This commitment in support of the new outdoor water park is important to SCFCU because it is an investment into the future of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities we are proud to serve."

St. Cloud Area Family YMCA Executive Director Greg Gack says,

"We are thankful for St. Cloud Financial Credit Union's partnership in this project and their shared commitment to investing in our community."

