MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is inviting people to take part in its largest volunteer campaign. Xcel's Day of Service will take place on Friday and Saturday and is a tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders of nine-eleven with projects that benefit local nonprofits.

Volunteers can sign up for one of 60 different projects in Minnesota including opportunities in St. Cloud, Becker, and Monticello. The list includes indoor and outdoor projects from distributing food, painting homes, cleaning natural spaces, and packing school supplies.

Xcel Energy Minnesota & Dakotas President Ryan Long says nonprofits play an important role in our communities and volunteering with them is one way they step beyond their daily commitment of delivering reliable energy. Last year Xcel Energy's Days of Service had nearly 2,500 volunteers contribute 7,200 hours, and generated an economic impact of $240,000 benefitting over 100 nonprofits.

