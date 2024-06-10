Woman Hurt in Fall from Pickup Tailgate

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt when she fell off the tailgate of a pickup.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. at the Belle Prairie Park about two miles north of Little Falls.

Thirty-four-year-old Kirsten Vander Martin of Little Falls was driving a truck on the paved trail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jessica Muller of Little Falls was sitting on the tailgate of the moving truck holding a dog leash while the dog was walking. The dog's leash got wrapped around a tree pulling Muller off the vehicle onto the paved trail.

She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

