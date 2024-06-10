Woman Hurt in Fall from Pickup Tailgate
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt when she fell off the tailgate of a pickup.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. at the Belle Prairie Park about two miles north of Little Falls.
Thirty-four-year-old Kirsten Vander Martin of Little Falls was driving a truck on the paved trail.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jessica Muller of Little Falls was sitting on the tailgate of the moving truck holding a dog leash while the dog was walking. The dog's leash got wrapped around a tree pulling Muller off the vehicle onto the paved trail.
Get our free mobile app
She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Cha Cha for Charity: Jim Maurice Dancing for Quiet Oaks
- World's Largest Rubber Duck Swiming Into Princeton
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With COP House Negotiations
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
Best scenic drives in Minnesota
It's time to hit the road—Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Minnesota using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker