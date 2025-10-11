WITEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between an SUV and a semi-truck sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m., an SUV being driven by 73-year-old Robert Smith of Aurora, SD, was going west on 120th Avenue Southwest near Willmar, and a semi being driven by 62-year-old Gonzalo Silva of Weslaco, TX, was going north on County Road 5 when they crashed at the intersection. Silva was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith, and a passenger in his vehicle, 74-year-old Lynette Smith, also of Aurora, were not hurt in the collision.

