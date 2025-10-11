SUV Collides With Semitruck Near Willmar
WITEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between an SUV and a semi-truck sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m., an SUV being driven by 73-year-old Robert Smith of Aurora, SD, was going west on 120th Avenue Southwest near Willmar, and a semi being driven by 62-year-old Gonzalo Silva of Weslaco, TX, was going north on County Road 5 when they crashed at the intersection. Silva was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith, and a passenger in his vehicle, 74-year-old Lynette Smith, also of Aurora, were not hurt in the collision.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson