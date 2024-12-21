Wintry Mix in Central MN Sunday Night, Monday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A heads-up if you are going to be doing any holiday traveling on Sunday night or Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says A period of light snow, possibly mixed with sleet and freezing drizzle, is likely late Sunday night and early Monday with light accumulation possible.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for northwestern Minnesota up in the Red River Valley area.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow may bring a glaze of ice and light snow accumulation under 1 inch to portions of eastern North Dakota, the southern Red River Valley, and west- central Minnesota Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Light icing may impact travel conditions within these areas. Stay tuned to latest forecast information if planning on traveling during this time.

For the month of December, St. Cloud has had 5.6 inches of snow so far. We're 0.9 inches of snow below normal for the month so far.

For the season so far, St. Cloud has had 10.3 inches of snow. We're 4.1 inches of snow below normal.

Dry for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the low to mid 30s.

