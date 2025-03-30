Another Messy Weather System to Bring April Snow Showers
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The weekend weather system that brought rain, sleet, and snow to much of Minnesota is winding down.
The National Weather Service still has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4:00 p.m. for some counties in central Minnesota.
St. Cloud officially received .44 inches of rain on Saturday evening at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The precipitation on Sunday has mostly been in the form of some light snow.
Just to the north of the St. Cloud area they had more snow:
Nisswa - 3.3"
Floodwood - 2.0"
Emily - 1.7"
The heaviest snow with this system fell out in South Dakota where a few communities had double digit totals.
Yet another Spring storm is incoming midweek, arriving Tuesday and lasting through most of Wednesday.
Snow potential is higher with this system, favoring central Minnesota for the highest amounts with rain in southern Minnesota and a wintry mix between.
