Winter Storm Warning Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of central and northern Minnesota.

The warning will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until midnight Friday morning.

Heavy snow is expected with some areas receiving between five and seven inches of snow.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

An area just to the south of the Interstate 94 corridor will be under a Winter Storm Watch.

They could have total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Whatever snow we end up getting on Thursday might not stick around, the Weather Channel is forecasting high temperatures in St. Cloud in the lower to mid-30s every day from December 23rd to December 30th.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 5.9 inches of snow, which is 7.3 inches below normal. A normal amount for St. Cloud by this point in the season is 13. 2 inches of snow.

