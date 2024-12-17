Winter is Blooming At Fabulous Como Zoo Wonderland

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A stunning Christmas exhibit is now open in St. Paul. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory's Winter's Blooming Wonderland is a dazzling holiday display running through January 5th.

Winter's Blooming Wonderland has hundreds of poinsettias, lush ivy, begonias, snapdragons, and much much more. The one-of-a-kind holiday exhibit combines winter with decorations and festive charm to create an enchanting experience for everyone.

There is also the opportunity to book the venue for private events and family photos. The Winter's Blooming Wonderland is located in the Visitor Center's Porch and is free to attend.

