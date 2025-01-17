Update: Winter Chill At St. Cloud’s Riverside Park Cancelled

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Update: The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department has announced that this year's Winter Chill at Riverside Park and been cancelled due to the lack of snow.

A free fun event for the whole family is on Saturday.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation's annual Winter Chill is at Riverside Park from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Programmer Cassie Woischke says they will have a lot of activities to participate in.

We do skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding. The Nordic Ski Club does free lessons, and the Minnesota Youth Ski League offers free youth ski rentals. Also in our stock, we have both snow shoes and sleds for people to check out. We encourage people to bring their own equipment but we have some stuff for people to use if they don't.

Woischke says they'll be doing some giveaways during the event as well.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

No registration is required.

READ RELATED ARTICLES