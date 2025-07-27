Highway 7 Crash Sends One Man To The Hospital
EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A one-vehicle crash near Willmar sent a man to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 66-year-old John Parker of Hector was going east on Highway 7 at about 1:15 p.m.
He lost control of the truck and rolled into the ditch. Parker was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
