EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A one-vehicle crash near Willmar sent a man to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 66-year-old John Parker of Hector was going east on Highway 7 at about 1:15 p.m.

He lost control of the truck and rolled into the ditch. Parker was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

