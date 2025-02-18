Will Country Star Call Your Name At Orpheum Theatre This Summer?

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An artist with over 20 Grammy Awards will be coming to Minnesota this summer. Vince Gill is bringing his Summer Tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on May 22nd.

Gill has won 22 Grammy Awards along with 18 CMA awards. In 1991 he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Gill has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million LPs and has had 45 charted singles.

Over the years Gill has also been a member of the bands Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers, and has toured with the Eagles since 2017. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

