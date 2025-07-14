St. Cloud’s Weather Forecast Hints At A Stormy Midweek Ahead
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Warm & humid Monday and Tuesday.
Numerous thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
Locally heavy rainfall of 3-4"+ is possible in some spots, and the strongest storms Tuesday evening could contain hail and damaging winds.
St. Cloud has had 1.12 inches of rain so far in July, which is actually slightly below average. We're at 9.26 inches of rain for the summer, which is nearly four inches above normal.
The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 37 percent of the state is still abnormally dry. The driest part of the state remains in northern Minnesota, where they would welcome a good rain shower this week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Affordable Senior Housing On Pinecone Gets City Council Support
- St. Cloud's Cost Of Living Beats National Average
- St. Joseph Food Shelf Runs Special Drive For Summer Donations
- St. Cloud YMCA Seeks Final Push For Donations
- No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off Event
LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember?
If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz