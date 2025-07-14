UNDATED (WJON News) -- Warm & humid Monday and Tuesday.

Numerous thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Locally heavy rainfall of 3-4"+ is possible in some spots, and the strongest storms Tuesday evening could contain hail and damaging winds.

St. Cloud has had 1.12 inches of rain so far in July, which is actually slightly below average. We're at 9.26 inches of rain for the summer, which is nearly four inches above normal.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 37 percent of the state is still abnormally dry. The driest part of the state remains in northern Minnesota, where they would welcome a good rain shower this week.

