Watkins Home A Total Loss After Tuesday Night Fire

WATKINS (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a house fire in Watkins Tuesday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:10 p.m. they received a report of a fire in the 400 block of Luella Street in Watkins.

Once on scene, the Sheriff's Office says deputies found a home fully engulfed in flames. The house is owned by 39-year-old Peter Lansing and 35-year-old Bianca Lansing of Watkins.

No one was hurt in the fire and the home and all its contents were a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

