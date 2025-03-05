Watkins Home A Total Loss After Tuesday Night Fire
WATKINS (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a house fire in Watkins Tuesday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:10 p.m. they received a report of a fire in the 400 block of Luella Street in Watkins.
Once on scene, the Sheriff's Office says deputies found a home fully engulfed in flames. The house is owned by 39-year-old Peter Lansing and 35-year-old Bianca Lansing of Watkins.
No one was hurt in the fire and the home and all its contents were a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
