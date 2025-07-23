TSM STC TSM STC loading...

You have to wait one more week for the Benton County Fair and the fun that goes with it. However, there are still numerous exciting events and activities taking place around St. Cloud and the Twin Cities to get you out and about either with your kids or on your own. The Weekender has our top 5 picks for you below. Check them out and have fun.

The town festivals are not done yet and one our neighbor has one of the best. Cold Spring’s Home Town Pride Days will have a kids' zone with games, water slides, and inflatables. It has a turtle race, face painting, an art show, medallion hunt, dunk tank, a car show, chalk drawings, and free music.

Thursday – Saturday: Click on the link for dates and times of activities.

Get your trading cards ready for a new event at the Park Event Center in Waite Park on Sunday. RipCon is a trading card and collectibles show and will celebrate trading card games, and sports cards with over 80 vendors and 8500 square feet of Pokemon, Star Wars Unlimited, Magic the Gathering, and more. Load up on your cards of choice, buy, sell, trade, and find those rare cards you have always been looking for. There will also be raffles and giveaways. The event is organized by RippinItRaw, a business started by two Sauk Rapids Rice High School Graduates. It is FREE to attend.

Sunday: 10:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Join Homestead Artisans this weekend for their Pop-Up Shop and shop for and make some unique art. There will be over 40 local artists displaying and selling their craft. Plus, 3 different create your own art stations on Saturday and Sunday, where you can make a piece of art to take home. Saturday has button making, journal creation, and a crochet worm. On Sunday, you can make a cat treat box, needle felt a bookmark, and woodburn a design. It is FREE to attend, but there is a cost for the different art creation stations. Use the link to see the time and cost for each art creation.

Friday - Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

It is a celebration of all things vintage in Minneapolis on Saturday. ThriftCon hits the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday for a fun-filled retro event. Clothing from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, toys, and collectibles from over 140 vendors will fill the floor. It is essentially a giant Flea Market. There is a little something for everyone, no matter what you are into or collect. The cost is $17 for general admission or $40 for early bird, which gets you in an hour early. Children 13 and under are free.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Another spectacular car show comes our way with the 5th Annual Premium Automotive Showcase. The event will have over 90,000 square feet, making it one of the largest indoor car shows in the state. The show will feature personal builds, shop builds, international collections, collectors, exotics, and more. Tickets are $23 in advance, $30 at the door. Kids ages 13-17 are $13, and children 12 and under are free.

Saturday: 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

