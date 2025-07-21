SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Time is running out if you want to sign up for this year's Benton County Fair Talent Contest.

The deadline is this Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Talent Coordinator Brady Roberts says they have surpassed the number of contestants that they had in last year's competition, but they are still looking for more talented folks.

We have openings in all of our categories, but mainly pre-teen and teen. We just have one person so far in teen, so we'd like a few more. Pre-teen, we only have two so far, so more in that one as well. Open is our biggest one right now.

The Benton County Fair Board has increased the prize money for this year's talent contest, with the top four finishers in all three categories earning prize money.

Pre-teen division: 1st place $125, 2nd place $100, 3rd place $75, 4th place $50

Teen division: 1st place $150, 2nd place $100, 3rd place $75, 4th place $50

Open division: 1st place $200, 2nd place $150, 3rd place $75, 4th place $50

The top two in each category automatically advance to the State Fair Talent Contest.

Residents from Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties are eligible to sign up.

The Talent Contest is Saturday, August 2nd at 2:00 p.m. on the Cottonwood Stage on the Benton County Fairgrounds.

