Update: Waite Park Police Have More Details On Deadly Shooting

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Waite Park police department has released more information on the deadly shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to gunshots in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Two officers were across the street on a different matter and heard the gunshots.

Two children aged five and eight ran from the house and confirmed the shooting.

Officers found two adults who had died in the house. They were later identified as 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse of Waite Park and 29-year-old Demico Elyea-Goss of St. Cloud. Vercruysse's death has been ruled a homicide with multiple gunshot wounds. Elyea-Goss's death has been ruled a suicide.

Multiple guns were found at the scene.

