Waite Park Police Investigating Deadly Incident

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are investigating a deadly incident.

On Saturday at about 2:00 p.m., Waite Park Police Officers responded to possible gunshots in a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North in Waite Park.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist.

Two children exited the home unharmed.

Officers entered the home and found two adult victims both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No Officers fired their guns.

The MN BCA Crime Scene Team was requested to the scene to assist.

The victims' identities will be released at a later time.

The Waite Park Police Department was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, St Cloud Police Department, St Joseph Police Department, Sartell Police Department, Cold Spring Police Department, the MN State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance, MN BCA and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this time, there is no known threat to the public.

