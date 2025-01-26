UPDATE: Saturday Morning Crash Fatal Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- We have an update on the fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man driving the Chevy Malibu that was going south in the left northbound lane of I-35W.
The State Patrol says 21-year-old Aman Mohamed of Crystal was driving the car and he died in the crash.
