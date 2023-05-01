Update: Body Found in Kandiyohi County Lake

SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has found a man's body in a lake.

The Sheriff says while continuing their search for Jason Dimler they found the body of an adult male in Ringo Lake. The body was found using side imaging sonar and was located near where Dimler's truck was located on Thursday.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification.

Dimler was last seen at his home at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

