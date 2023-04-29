Kandiyohi County Sheriff Searching for Missing Man
SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Jason Dimler of rural Spicer.
Simler was last seen at his home at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, Dimler did not arrive to work in Willmar and his vehicle was found near Ringo Lake a short time later.
Dimler’s current whereabouts are unknown.
If contact is made with Dimler or if he is believed to be seen, the public is advised to contact the Kandiyohi County Dispatch Center at (320) 235-1260.
