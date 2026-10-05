ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Creating more housing in downtown St. Cloud has been a talking point for several years. Now, a new study takes a look at what that could mean.

A report called "Demand Assessment for Rental and Active Adult Housing in Downtown St. Cloud" was prepared for the city by an outside consulting group.

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The city's 2026 Comprehensive Plan identified several development opportunity sites within the downtown. This report focuses on five of those sites: the former Tech High School, Lady Slipper Lot, Stearns County Campus, Northeast Riverbank, and East St. Germain Street.

Existing properties in downtown St. Cloud

The Loft Condos is the only surveyed property that already exists in downtown St. Cloud. It is a six-story, 47-unit building that was originally built as condominiums in 2018 but was converted to rentals before it opened. It has rents of $1,140 for studio units, $1,205 to $1,645 for one-bedroom units, and $1,505 to $1,690 for two-bedroom units. The Loft Condos is 94 percent occupied.

Best option for a new apartment building

The report says the development sites with the greatest appeal among potential renters are the Lady Slipper, Northeast Riverbank, and the Stearns County Campus. Among these three, only the Lady Slipper is a vacant site and would have the quickest timeline for redevelopment. The report says a new development downtown needs to have underground parking, a community room, a fitness room, a game room, a rooftop lounge with patio, and work-from-home spaces. The recommended rents would range from $1,275 to $1,350 for studio units to $2,225 to $2,350 for three-bedroom units.

Best option for new senior housing living

For active adult rentals for those 55 years old and older, the report says the former Tech High School property has the greatest appeal. Walking paths and nature views are two highly sought-after amenities to many seniors seeking active adult rental housing. The former Tech property's location across from Lake George makes it a good location. The report says the housing should include common spaces, an activity room, an outdoor patio, and a wellness center. Recommended rents range from $1,475 to $1,775 for one-bedroom units to $2,400 to $2,600 for two-bedroom plus den units.

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority will learn more about the report at its meeting Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.