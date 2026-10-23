ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- In the first five weeks of voting, local election officials in Minnesota have distributed nearly 700,000 absentee and mail ballots.

Ballots Cast So Far

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says over 240,000 voters have cast their ballots in person, and nearly 178,000 voters have returned their ballots by mail, for a total of nearly 420,000 ballots cast so far.

Early voting for the 2026 Election is far outpacing voting in the 2022 midterm elections.

In 2022, over the first five weeks of voting, 282,000 Minnesotans cast their ballots.

Get Those Ballots Returned

As of Thursday, there are more than 260,000 absentee and mail ballots that have not yet been returned.

Voters are encouraged to send their ballots back by mail as soon as possible. Absentee ballots returned in-person must be received by local election officials by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Have Questions?

Voters can reach the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600-VOTE if they have questions.