OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A three-vehicle crash in Otsego on Friday sent one person to the hospital. The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 101.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 33-year-old Donald Myers of Ostego, a second SUV driven by 19-year-old Kaylen Howell of Elk River, and a car being driven by 22-year-old Jeremiah Lavelle of Ostego were all going north on the highway when they collided.

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Lavelle was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Myers and Howell were not hurt in the crash.

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