One Person Hurt in Crash on HWY 101 in Otsego

OTSEGO -- One person was hurt in a crash in Wright County Saturday night. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 101 at 90th Street in Otsego.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going south on Highway 101 when the driver lost control. Authorities say the car hit a light pole and several signs before going into the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Heather Pollari of Maple Grove, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.