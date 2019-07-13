Two Hurt in Crash Near Otsego

OTSEGO --Two people from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash in Otsego on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Jaber Avenue NE.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an RV were going east on Interstate 94. The car made a lane change, hit the RV, and entered the ditch where it hit a tree and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver and one of the passengers in the car, 29-year-old Omar Younis and 76-year-old Kim Nguyen, were taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second passenger in the car and the driver of the RV, 41-year-old Quang Nguyen of Waite Park and 74-year-old Zane Zuleger of Minot, North Dakota, were not hurt.