Two Hurt in Crash Near Otsego

Sarah Mueller, WJON

OTSEGO --Two people from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash in Otsego on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Jaber Avenue NE.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an RV were going east on Interstate 94. The car made a lane change, hit the RV, and entered the ditch where it hit a tree and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver and one of the passengers in the car, 29-year-old Omar Younis and 76-year-old Kim Nguyen, were taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second passenger in the car and the driver of the RV, 41-year-old Quang Nguyen of Waite Park and 74-year-old Zane Zuleger of Minot, North Dakota, were not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, minnesota state patrol, Otsego
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top