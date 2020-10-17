Two People Hurt in Crash in Otsego

OTSEGO -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Otsego on Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 101.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going south on Highway 101 when it sideswiped a pickup truck and caused it to roll.

The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Jamisen Smith of Hanover, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 63-year-old Randy Wicklund of Elk River, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.