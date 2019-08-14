Man Injured in multi-car crash on I-94

OTSEGO -- A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The State Patrol reports the crash happened on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. on I-94 near Otsego.

A pickup driven by 64-year-old Mark Vogt of Nerstrand, Minn. was traveling west when it rear-ended a car driven by 67-year-old Constance Bloaylock of Pioneer, California.

Bloaylock's car was then pushed into the back end of a van driven by 47-year-old Thu Van Thi Duang of St. Cloud.

Duong was taken to Monticello Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.