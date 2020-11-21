Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash in Otsego

OTSEGO -- One person was hurt in a rollover crash in Otsego Saturday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 101 at 90th Street Northeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 101 when the driver veered off the road and the vehicle rolled.

The driver, 27-year-old Alysha Peterson-Sharrat of Ogilvie, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the car, 34-year-old Richard Thompson and seven-year-old Sophia Belanger also from Ogilvie, were not hurt.