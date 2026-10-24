CLONTARF (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre woman was hurt when she rolled her SUV near Benson Saturday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 9 in Clontarf, which is about six miles northwest of Benson.

Sauk Centre Woman Hospitalized After Vehicle Rollover

The Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Megan Tengwall of Sauk Centre was driving south on Highway 9 when she lost control of her SUV and rolled near milepost 42.

Tengwall was taken to Benson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

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