Montevideo Man In Serious Condition After Single Vehicle Crash

BENSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash near Benson on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:00 a.m., a pickup truck driven by 89-year-old Keith Hein of Montevideo was going south on Highway 29 when it went off the road, entered the left ditch, struck an embankment, and vaulted.

Hein was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

