Montevideo Man In Serious Condition After Single Vehicle Crash
BENSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash near Benson on Saturday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:00 a.m., a pickup truck driven by 89-year-old Keith Hein of Montevideo was going south on Highway 29 when it went off the road, entered the left ditch, struck an embankment, and vaulted.
Hein was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures
Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures