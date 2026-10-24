WRESTLING PREVIEWS

CLASS AA - ST. CLOUD AREA

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

The Bulldogs have nine back with a great deal of experience, including eight section place winners, four state qualifiers, and two state medal winners. Six earned all-conference honors; they had a 26-4 overall dual record, and they were 8-0 in the conference. They did graduate four seniors, including four section place winners, two state qualifiers, and one state medal winner. Look for the Bulldogs to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in Section 6AA.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Bennett Kujawa (12th) 1st Sec/2nd State/45-3/AC

Harper Hamacher (10th) 2nd Sec/2nd State/39-6/AC

Jacob Williams (11th) 3rd Sec/37-3/AC

Codin Duncombe (10th) 5th Sec/32-14/AC

Brayden Boots (12th) 2nd Sec/28-13/AC

Keaton Colford (11th) 5th Sec/26-17/AC

Rylan Kujawa (8th) 3rd Sec/22-14

Tyler Hall (12th) 2nd Sec/ 12-9

Logan Carrington (11th) 6-16

Graduates:

Levi Thompson 1st Sec/2nd State/48-5/AC

Aiden Golley 1st Sec/36-17

Gus Baldry 5th Sec/21-17/AC

Grady Muellner 6th Sec/18-16

FOLEY FALCONS

C0-Head Coaches: Justin Bowland, Jacob Bowland

The Falcons will have sixteen with experience returning, including seven section place winners and three state qualifiers. Their dual meet mark last season was 21-8 and 2-2 in the conference. They did graduate four section place winners, including three state qualifiers. Look for the Falcons to make a challenge for a top four spot and possibly a chance to challenge for the section 6AA honors.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Teddy Rasmussen (12th) 2nd Sec/33-15/AC

Messiah Viznor (10th) 6th Sec/32-18

Seth Ramsdell (10th) 2nd Sec/23-7

Hayden Ramsdell (12th) 3rd Sec/25-7/AC

Jacob Demarais (11th) 2nd Sec/28-17

Wyatt Britz (11th) 3rd Sec/28-14

Dominic Rudenitski (12th) 3rd Sec/25-15

Parker Kipka (9th) 27-20

Walker Harris (12th) 20-14

Brody Kipka (12th) 18-10

Levi Ruhoff (8th) 18-18

Eli Molitor (10th 16-16

Everett Bemboom (10th) 15-15

Eli Brunn (11th) 14-10

Simon Brenny (11th) 13-14

Joseph Udermann (8th) 7-16

Graduates:

William Gutorson 2nd Sec/43-9/AC

Wyatt Wall 2nd Sec/41-10/AC

Hunter Wihelmi 1st Sec/40-8/AC

Noah Brunn 5th Sec/16-13

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

The Spartans will have seventeen back with a great deal of experience, including seven place winners, three state qualifiers, and one state champion. They were 23-8 overall in duals and 5-2 in the CLC! They did graduate eight seniors, including four section place winners and one state qualifier. Look for the Spartans to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in section 6AA.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Trey Kremer (11th) 1st Sec/1st State/51-1/AC

Carter Kremer (10th 1st Sec/43-11/AC

Connor Faber (11th) 3rd Sec/38-9/AC

Cooper Notch (10th) 2nd Sec/36-9

Mason Molitor (11th) 2nd Sec/33-9

Talen Kubesh (9th) 5th Sec/24-18

Zac Humbert (11th) 15-10

Mason Moscho (10th) 15-7

Jason Linn (8th) 13-5

Keenan Seelan (10th) 6-3

Brady Hedberg (10th) 4-3

Isaias Spring (11th) 4-8

Maddox Schmitt (9th) 2-7

Angie Gilliltzer(8th)6-6

Xander Sachs (10th) 1-1

Easton Rossman (10th) 1-9

Grant Cook (8th) 1-1

Graduates:

Kameron Moscho 3rd Sec/37-8

Sawyer Minnerath 3rd Sec/27-17

Carson Alvarado-Kon 6th Sec/20-18

Grady Brown 3-3

Ronin Vettleson 1-3

PIERZ PIONEERS

Head Coach: Skip Toops

The Pioneers will have eleven returning with a great deal of experience, including eight section place winners. Five were state qualifiers, and one earned a state medal. They were 30-5 overall in duals and 4-0 in the Granite Ridge conference. They graduated six seniors, including five section place winners, two state qualifiers, and one state medal. Look for the Pioneers to make a strong challenge to repeat as the Section 7AA champions and possibly for a state medal.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Jayden Zajac (10th) 1st Sec/6th State/48-7/AC

Rylan Gruber (12th) 1st Sec/ 43-6/AC

Link Toops (12th) 1st Sec/42-10/AC

Grady Young (11th) 5th Sec/39-11

Easton Stangle McCane (9th) 1st Sec/33-15/AC

Brecken Andres (12th) 32-15

Gauge Johnson (11th) 2nd Sec/31-14/AC

Tripp Toops (10th) 16-17

Levi Poser (9th) 4th Sec/11-18

Eli Gaffke (11th) 10-16

Blake Virnig 10th) 9-15

Graduates:

Carter Young 2nd Sec/6th State/49-9/AC

Henry Hoffman 2nd Sec/36-16/AC

Hunter Przbilla 3rd Sec/26-17

Myah Held 25-9

Brad Tanner 3rd Sec/22-19/AC

Brayden Melby 3rd Sec/22-19/AC

WATERTOWN-MEYER ROYALS

Head Coach: Kurt Becker

The Royals will have eight with a great deal of experience returning, including six section place winners and two state qualifiers. They earned a state championship and a fourth-place medal. They were 15-6 overall in duals and 5-0 in the conference. They did graduate five seniors, including three state qualifiers and two who earned state championships. Look for the Royals to make a very strong challenge for Section 2AA honors.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Kaleb Mead (12th) 1st Sec/1st State/47-3/AC

Sully Marx (12th) 1st Sec/4th State/44-8/AC

Micah Donahue (10th) 3rd Sec/31-14

Blake Brose (11th) 5th Sec/26-11/AC

Karson Tufte (11th) 29-9

Logan Leiter (11th) 22-12

Karson Gallus (11th) 6th Sec/13-15

Parker Burmeister (11th) 12-24

Austin Stein (12th) 8-23

Graduates:

Titan Friedericks 1st Sec/State Champ/49-0/AC

Joel Friedericks 1st Sec/State Champ/47-0/AC

Lewis Foley 1st Sec/34-20

Carson Tufte 29-19

Oliver Larson 10-26

Vincent Haliday 9-21

Carson Palmer 9-19

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Head Coach: Dwight Barlow

The Flyers will have back thirteen with a great deal of experience, including eight section place winners and one state qualifier. They did graduate five seniors, including five section place winners and four state qualifiers. They had two state medalists, including a state champion! They were 17-4 overall in duals last season and 4-1 in the conference. Look for the Flyers to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in Section 7AA.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Axel Pasteroich (10th) 2nd Sec/29-13

Ethan Brinkman (9th) 3rd Sec/29-10/AC

Sam Stack (10th) 3rd Sec/28-9/AC

Cody Twardowski (11th) 3rd Sec/29-12

Caiden Anez (9th) 3rd Sec/20-11

Lucas Schleif (10th) 4th Sec/14-22

Alex Waltman (8th) 6th Sec/15-9

Noah Lattimer (11th) 10-12

Daltlon Northway (11th) 9-9

Ryan Vogt (10th) 7-14

Owen Braum (11th) 2-2

Lane Harukel (12th) 1-3

Graduates:

Ivan Petrich 1st Sec/1st State/36-1/AC

Noah Cameron 2nd Sec/27-4/AC

Kodi Cameron 2nd Sec/6th State/20-7

Chaz Gwost 2nd Sec/22-10

Landon Lashinski 3rd Sec/18-10

ANNANDALE LIGHTNING

Head Coach: Holten Youngs

The Lightning will have fourteen with experience returning, including three section place winners. Their overall dual record was 7-16 and 3-2 in the Conference. They had a state medal winner returning. With all the experience they have returning, they should be a good challenge for a top four spot in Section 6AA, if they continue to make progress and stay healthy. They did graduate two seniors, including one section champion!

Their returning wrestlers include:

Carsten Brumm (12th) 2nd Sec/25-4/AC

AJ Bogatzki (12th) 22-14/6th Sec/22-14

Adam Klatt (12th) 1st Sec/16-2/AC

Avery Becker (9th) 12-10

Brayden Hardin (9th) 12-12

Harrison Seldl (8th) 11-16

Robby Halvorson (11th) 10-23

Jack Jarvis (11th) 9-22

Mason Austin (9th) 4-4

Andy Novotny (9th) 3-3

Brarten Purcell (9th) 3-3

Austin Vaith (10th) 3-5

Alex Tourne (12th) 2-26

Kaeden Klatt (9th) 1-7

Graduates:

Brayden Fobbe 30-8/1st Sec/AC

Carter Pogatshnik 14-26/6th Sec

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Jamie Plumski

The Huskies have seven back with varsity experience, including six section place winners, two state qualifiers, and one who earned a state medal. They were overall 4-15 in duals, and they were 2-3 in conference duals. Their returning wrestlers include:

Connor Plumski 12th 45-3 1st Sec/3rd State/AC

Braden Hoffarth 9th 34-11

Braeden Geise 12th 34-11 2nd Sec./AC

Dylan Hoffarth 12th 21-14 4th Sec.

Bert Schulte 12th 21-14 4th Sec.

Colton Carlson 11th 21-15 6th Sec./AC

Bert Schulte 12th 21-14 4th Sec.

Bert Iverson 12th 15-27 4th Sec.

Graduate:

Maverick Kotschevar 18-8

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

The Storm will have back six with experience, including three section place winners, one earn first in the section! They graduated on senior Jack Barry; he was a section champion. If the Storm stay healthy and add some numbers, they could make a challenge.

Graduate:

Jack Barry 1st Sec/39-5

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images