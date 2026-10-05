ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Artists will have their work on display again this Friday for another Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl.

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The event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jaime Buley says you'll find featured artists at both inside and outside locations.

The Paramount and the Wirth Center will have a great number of people; the Davidson Opera House will have a group; artists by the Trio will be outside; at Seal Dwyer Consulting, they'll have artists.

A list of locations along with maps will be available online and in person. You can also look for QR codes on large signs on the sidewalk during the event.

More Murals to enjoy

Another downtown mural will officially make its debut on Friday during the Art Crawl. Buley says the mural in the alley on the Stihl Wolf building is done, and you'll have a chance to meet the artist who did it on Friday.

Megan McDowell, our artist, will be there. She'll be ready to answer any questions. She took feedback and ideas at our last art crawl and then redid some of her drawings. She has the finished product ready to go, and it looks amazing.

While you're in the Alley of Art, you can also check out the Prism Path mural by Heidi Jeub on the Books Revisited building, which was completed last month.

Read More: St. Cloud Artist Heidi Jeub Completes Prism Path Mural Downtown |

Meanwhile, across the river, work has begun on another mural on the Conlon building at the corner of East St. Germain Street and Riverside Drive. That mural is expected to be finished by the end of this month.

East End Mural East End Mural

East End Mural East End Mural