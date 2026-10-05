St. Cloud Area Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Minneapolis Man
MINDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider died in a crash near St. Cloud Sunday afternoon. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call about a crash between a minivan and a motorcycle at about 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE in Minden Township.
66-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
When deputies arrived, they found that the motorcycle rider, 66-year-old Mark Cady of Minneapolis, had suffered life-threatening injuries. Deputies and First Responders began life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, Cady died at the scene. Upon investigation, the Sheriff's Office says they discovered Cady had been traveling south on 35th Avenue while the minivan driven by 46-year-old Ahmed Mohamud Haji Isse of St. Cloud was going west on 2nd Street.
Authorities say witnesses told them that Cady failed to stop at the posted stop sign, drove in front of Isse, and was broadsided. Neither Isse nor any of the five passengers in his minivan were hurt in the collision. The crash remains under investigation.
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