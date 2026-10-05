COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- You can find out more about the candidates for the City of Cold Spring this week. The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidate Night on Wednesday.

Meet the Candidate Night Gives Voters a Chance to Hear From Candidates

The event is not a debate but a chance for people to get to know the candidates. Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, talk about their platform, and share why they are running and what issues are important to them.

Voters Can Hear From Candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday

There will be a chance for those in attendance to ask some questions as well. The Cold Spring Meet the Candidate Night takes place at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the ROCORI High School Auditorium.

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