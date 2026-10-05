ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum has launched a long-term fundraising campaign.

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The money raised will be used to help pay for facilities updates, beginning with the Collections Facility building in Heritage Park.

The 18,000-square-foot space allows the museum to store and preserve more than 5,000 artifacts like fire trucks, tractors, carriages, furniture, farm equipment, granite equipment, spinning wheels, and more.

Stearns History Museum Stearns History Museum

Individual fundraising has been underway for six months, and the museum has reached $140,000 of its $300,000 goal for year one. This will allow the HVAC system to be updated before winter. The roof membrane, security system, and lighting updates are the next priorities.

Contributions can also be made by check, donation of appreciated stocks, or by a qualified charitable deduction (QCD) from your retirement account to

Stearns History Museum,

235 33rd Ave S,

St. Cloud, MN 56301,

EIN: 41-1415033,

Tax ID: 4876423

Stearns History Museum Stearns History Museum