ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers should prepare for some slowdowns on a busy east-west corridor in St. Cloud again this week. The City of St. Cloud is reducing County Road 4/Veterans Drive to a single lane in each direction starting on Monday.

Gas Utility Project Narrows Veterans Drive To One Lane Each Direction

The lane closures will run from Highway 15 to 44th Avenue North due to private gas utility work. Traffic will be maintained in each direction, but delays are expected. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The lane closures will be in effect through Friday, weather permitting. The city also reduced Veterans Drive to a single lane in each direction last week for private gas utility work.

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