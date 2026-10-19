UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices declined in the vast majority of states over the last week, led by a combination of state fuel tax suspensions and price-cycling markets working their way back down. Meanwhile, diesel rose in most states, but the largest diesel decline was driven by a state tax suspension.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.24 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has increased 5.2 cents per gallon compared to a week ago and stands at $6.30 per gallon.