UNDATED (WJON News) -- Diesel edged modestly higher nationally, while average gasoline prices fell in a majority of states over the last week.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.18 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.24 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.34 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the national average for gasoline will likely remain above $4 per gallon and diesel above $6 per gallon heading into the general election, with the relief motorists and policymakers remaining elusive, even as states have moved to cut fuel taxes and the Trump administration has pulled virtually every lever available.