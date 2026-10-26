ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Families can hang out with the St. Cloud State University athletes on Wednesday.

The university athletics department is hosting a free Treat Street and Skate at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

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Trick-or-treating with student-athletes from all of the athletic programs in the concourse from 5:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Then, you can take the ice with the men's and women's hockey teams for their only Skate with the Huskies event of the season from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and skates are required to access the ice. Rental skates will be available in the pro shop.

St. Cloud State Men's Hockey

The men's hockey team is at home on Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st, hosting Arizona State. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday's promotion is a player poster giveaway. On Saturday, it is a youth jersey shirt giveaway night.

They have an overall record of 2-3-1 going into the weekend.

St. Cloud State Women's Hockey

The women's hockey team is at home on Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st, hosting Wisconsin. Friday's game starts at 2:00 p.m., and Saturday's game starts at 1:00 p.m.

They have an overall record of 8-2-0 going into the weekend and are ranked #9 in the nation.

St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center just underwent an $11 million upgrade.

Read More: St. Cloud State's Hockey Center Gets Major Upgrades |