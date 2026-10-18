Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 169 Near Zimmerman Sends Two To Hospital

Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 169 Near Zimmerman Sends Two To Hospital

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Zimmerman on late Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 169.

Three Cars Collide On Highway 169 Near Zimmerman

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 72-year-old Ngawang Tsultrim of Blaine, a pickup being driven by 59-year-old Scott Meyer of Mankato, and an SUV being driven by 39-year-old Katie Giese of Princeton were all going south on Highway 169 when they crashed near milepost 170.

Tsultrim and a passenger in his car, 69-year-old Dolma Tsering of Blaine, were both taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meyer, Giese, and Giese's passenger, 58-year-old Malinda Meyer of Mankato, were not hurt in the collision.

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