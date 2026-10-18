LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Zimmerman on late Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 169.

Three Cars Collide On Highway 169 Near Zimmerman

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 72-year-old Ngawang Tsultrim of Blaine, a pickup being driven by 59-year-old Scott Meyer of Mankato, and an SUV being driven by 39-year-old Katie Giese of Princeton were all going south on Highway 169 when they crashed near milepost 170.

Tsultrim and a passenger in his car, 69-year-old Dolma Tsering of Blaine, were both taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meyer, Giese, and Giese's passenger, 58-year-old Malinda Meyer of Mankato, were not hurt in the collision.

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